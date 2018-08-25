Store Capital Corp (STOR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $28,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 23.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 12.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

