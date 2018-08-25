Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,840,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $268,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,893,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,391,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 89,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,001,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

