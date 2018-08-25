Strs Ohio Has $2.37 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,941,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,732,000 after purchasing an additional 213,845 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,238,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

ADM stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,292 shares of company stock worth $5,977,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.