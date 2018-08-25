Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $60,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.15. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $102.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.02 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $625,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

