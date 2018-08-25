Sun Life Financial INC Has $480,000 Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 369.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Waters were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $2,919,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $189.36 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $177.58 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

