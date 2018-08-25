Sun Life Financial INC Takes $369,000 Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Conduent stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $722,133.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.