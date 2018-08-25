SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 80.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after acquiring an additional 951,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760,417 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 531,467 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STI opened at $73.75 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

