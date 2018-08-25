Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,750 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $90,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,946,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Markel by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total value of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $25,790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.43, for a total transaction of $218,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,038,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,828 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,217.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $995.30 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

