Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $79,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,954,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,134,000 after purchasing an additional 984,564 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,909,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,162,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,602 shares of company stock worth $6,047,572. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

