Symantec (SYMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. First Analysis downgraded Symantec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symantec from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded Symantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symantec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Get Symantec alerts:

SYMC stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth $39,842,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth $1,928,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,060,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 942,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 618.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 84,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.