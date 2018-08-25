Synopsys (SNPS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.44, with a volume of 197914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.