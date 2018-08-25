Synopsys (SNPS) PT Raised to $115.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Synopsys stock opened at $102.13 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

