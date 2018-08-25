Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

