Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,825 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Materion by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.90 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $126,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,831.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Kelley acquired 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $186,312.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.