Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Receives $44.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

TEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Tallgrass Energy Partners alerts:

Tallgrass Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$43.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

In other Tallgrass Energy Partners news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $10,547,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,636,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,412,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 200.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.