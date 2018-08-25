Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.50 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $17,932,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.