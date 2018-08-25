Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. MED upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 225.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 905,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,410 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,382 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

