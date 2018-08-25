TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. BidaskClub downgraded TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $145,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $151,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

