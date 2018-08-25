TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TD Ameritrade earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5115099709575 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Compass Point started coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

AMTD stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Desilva bought 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

