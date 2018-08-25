TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,387 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,057,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.1% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.21, for a total transaction of $2,355,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at $140,007,176.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $5,551,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,458 shares of company stock worth $10,238,592. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EEFT opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

