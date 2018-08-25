TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 987.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $105,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

