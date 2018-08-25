TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

