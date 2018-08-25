Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.54.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

