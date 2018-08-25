Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $67.03 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The firm had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

