Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,573 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 298,083 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Invesco by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 177,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 4,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

