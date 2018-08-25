Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,573 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 298,083 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Invesco by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 177,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 4,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

