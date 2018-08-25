Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $97,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,682 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $1,577,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,834.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.90, for a total transaction of $8,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 259,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,379,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,334 shares of company stock worth $24,259,784. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

