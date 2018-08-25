Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Nomura raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

