Tellurian Inc (TELL) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have commented on TELL. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 49.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tellurian by 27.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. 3,007,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

