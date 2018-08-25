Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

