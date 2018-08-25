Tennant Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tennant to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

TNC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. 79,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tennant has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.29. Tennant had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $521,183.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,648.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

