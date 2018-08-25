Themis Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (GET)

Themis (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Themis has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $61,787.00 worth of Themis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Themis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and HitBTC. In the last week, Themis has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Themis Token Profile

Themis’ launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Themis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Themis’ official website is themis.network. Themis’ official Twitter account is @themisnetwork.

Buying and Selling Themis

Themis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Themis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Themis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Themis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

