TheStreet Lowers Titan International (TWI) to D+

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair cut Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Titan International’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Martin bought 20,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,985,000 after purchasing an additional 754,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,867,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Titan International by 12.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 800,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Titan International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.