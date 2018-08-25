Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.19 Million Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,063 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of Popular worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of Popular stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 22,797 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,142,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,536 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $127,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,156 shares of company stock valued at $17,547,056. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.