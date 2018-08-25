Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 677,265 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,265 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.33% of Ring Energy worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,276,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 335,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the period.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $12.07 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.