THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.60.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

