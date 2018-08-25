Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Hits $263,617.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $263,617.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00261885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00149845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035660 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

