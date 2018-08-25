Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Insider Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $151,800.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of -0.19.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $123.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

