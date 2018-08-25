Timkensteel (TMST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Timkensteel earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.5512769805939 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,242. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

