Titcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $606.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Titcoin has a total market cap of $109,679.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $535.81 or 0.07915259 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01918433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003829 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

