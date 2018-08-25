ToaCoin (TOA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ToaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $13,946.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004422 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00242939 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00060062 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,041,496,169 coins and its circulating supply is 2,588,357,940 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

