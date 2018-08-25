Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,733,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,110,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,075,000 after acquiring an additional 91,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,718,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

