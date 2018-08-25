Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 10,134 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $16,291,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 249.9% in the second quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 903.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,974.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.