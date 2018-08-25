Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 64,590 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 276,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 116,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

