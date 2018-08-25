Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2,251.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 129.3% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 50.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 638.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery Inc Series C to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.32 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

