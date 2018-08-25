Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 281,339 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 141,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 31,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $121,468,341.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,147,254 shares in the company, valued at $394,777,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

