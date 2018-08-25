Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 1,045,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

