TowneBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock remained flat at $$32.80 during trading hours on Friday. 86,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of TowneBank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.