TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. Bank of America started coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.81 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

