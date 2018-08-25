TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund Sells 189,236 Shares

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 189,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $5,291,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 22,836 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $675,032.16.

Shares of TPIC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of -0.70. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,921,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 267,717 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 130.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 480,751 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 17.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

