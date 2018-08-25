Tractor Supply (TSCO) CFO Sells $520,182.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. 1,577,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,689.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,309 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.